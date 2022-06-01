One of the most beloved Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 3. It is right up there with the Air Jordan 1, and every single year, it receives some dope new colorways. 2022 has proven to be no exception to that rule, and the summer is looking to be a pretty great time for this silhouette. A new model is dropping next month, and it just so happens to be called "Dark Iris."

The official images were recently released to the public, and as you can see, they show off a very clean colorway that is perfect for the season it is being released in. The upper is mostly dressed in white leather, all while the toe box and back heel is covered in a dark shade of elephant print. Finally, we have some purple on the back of the midsole as well as the cuff. Overall, it is quite nice and the "Dark Iris" aesthetic is definitely present.

If you are looking to get your hands on these, they will be released on July 9th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand new model, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

