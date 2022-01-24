One of the greatest Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 3. This is a shoe that came out all the way back in 1988 and was a product of Tinker Hatfield, who is credited as being one of the best sneaker designers to ever live. It is a sneaker that has received a ton of retros over the years, and it has also gotten some new colorways here and there as well. In 2022, this shoe is set to receive some fantastic new offerings, with one of them being the "Dark Iris" model, below.

In the photoshop rendering from @zsneakerheadz, you can see that this shoe will have a white leather upper, all while the elephant print on the toe box and the back heel are black. These elements come together very nicely, and they are complemented by the purple accents that appear on the midsole, as well as the back heel. Overall, these are extremely nice and will work very well in the summer, when everyone is trying to wear bright colors.

As for the release, it appears as though these will drop sometime in June. Nothing has been confirmed by Jordan Brand, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.



