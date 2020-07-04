There have been plenty of Air Jordan 3 colorways shown off this past year, and in November, fans were going to be blessed with the Air Jordan 3 "Court Purple." The shoe features a black leather upper with purple highlights and some elephant print hits on the toe box, as well as the back heel. Yesterday, we reported that this release could wind up being canceled, although there was no confirmation as to whether or not this is the case.

Now, it is being confirmed by @solebyjc on Instagram that the Air Jordan 3 "Court Purple" is, indeed, being canceled. There is no information on why this is the case, although it's clear that we will certainly be missing out on a dope model.

This has been a very weird year for the sneaker world, especially with the Coronavirus going around. Numerous release dates have been delayed and there seems to be a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the year's biggest releases.

With this in mind, be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will make sure to keep you updated throughout all of this.