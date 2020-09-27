For many sneakerheads, the Air Jordan 3 is their favorite Jumpman sneaker of all-time. It is easy to see why when you consider how it was the first Jordan designed by the likes of Tinker Hatfield. From the leather upper to the elephant print details to the visible Air Max unit, this is a classic sneaker that will forever stand the test of time. Every year, we have been blessed with some retros and new colorways, with 2020 being absolutely no exception to that rule.

Later this year, fans can expect the Air Jordan 3 "Court Purple" to make its way to retailers overseas. As you can see from the images below, the shoe carries for the "Black Cement" aesthetic except this time around, we are given purple highlights on the midsole and Jumpman logo. This creates a nice clean look that will appeal to even the most staunch Jordan 3 purist.

As stated above, it appears as though this shoe will be exclusive to stores overseas which means you're out of luck if you're from North America. For now, the release date has been set for November 21st for a price of $190 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike