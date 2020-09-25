If you're a fan of sneakers, then you have probably owned a pair of Air Jordan 3s at some point in your life. It is one of the most iconic Jordan sneakers of all-time thanks to the fact that it was the first designed by Tinker Hatfield. Over the years, we have seen numerous dope new colorways and in 2020, Jordan Brand continues to drop new offerings. They have even gone back into the vault to bring back some iconic retros. In 2021, that's exactly what Jumpman will be doing as the "Cool Grey" colorway is set to return.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, you can see a first look at the shoe below. As you can see, the sneaker is covered in grey tones and what looks to be a suede upper. There is even that elephant print around the toe box and back heel that we all know and love. With all of these elements in mind, the colorway has officially been listed as "Silver/Light Graphite/Orange Peel/Sport Red."

As for the release date, rumors suggest that it could be coming out as soon as February 27th of 2021 for $190 USD. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on this classic sneaker.