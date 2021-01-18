There are plenty of great sneaker releases on the horizon for 2021 and sneakerheads have been keeping tabs on some very specific releases. Jordan Brand is especially gearing up for a big year and they have been teasing some dope retros that will surely have fans lining up come release day. One of the sneakers that have already captivated the attention of fans is the Air Jordan 3 "Cool Grey" which is a retro of a sneaker that was released over 10 years ago now.

As you can see in the official images below, the shoe is covered in some grey leather and a similarly-colored elephant print pattern. From there, little hints of orange are placed throughout, all while a red Jumpman logo is found on the tongue. Red and orange are also on the back heel where we have a Jumpman and "Air" logo working in tandem with one another. It's a design that lives up to the original and it's no wonder that fans are excited to have it back.

Based on early reports from @zsneakerheadz, it seems as though the shoe will be released on February 15th for $190 USD. This date has yet to be confirmed, so keep it locked to HNHH for any updates. In the meantime, let us know if you plan on copping a pair.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike