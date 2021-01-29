If you're a big sneakerhead who loves the Air Jordan 3, then you have been probably waiting for the "Cool Grey" colorway to make its comeback. The shoe first released over 10 years ago and now, it is going back on the market, which has made sneakerheads extremely excited. Over the last few months, numerous teasers have been shown, and today, Jordan Brand came through with the official images and even some updates release information.

For starters, as you can see in the photos below, the shoe is covered in grey suede and some elephant print near the toe box and the back heel. It contains that Jordan 3 aesthetic people like so much and with the red and orange highlights throughout, this sneaker certainly holds up to the original. Jordan Brand has always done a great job at honoring their past and this latest shoe is no exception.

As for the release date, they were supposed to drop on February 15th but now that date has been pushed back to February 20th. The stock numbers on these are unknown at this point, so just be ready to cop come release day. Let us know if you have plans to buy these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

