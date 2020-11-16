One of the most iconic and highly-regarded Jumpman silhouettes out there is the Air Jordan 3. This sneaker was released all the way back in 1988 and while it is over 30 years old, it remains one of the most popular shoes that Michael Jordan has ever worn. It was the first Jordan model designed by Tinker Hatfield and the elephant print hits make this one of the more unique sneakers to ever grace a basketball court.

Throughout these past few months, there have been rumors that the 2007 "Cool Grey" colorway would be making a return next year. Today, Jumpman unveiled their Spring 2021 lineup and the "Cool Grey" offering just so happened to be on the list. In the official images below, we can see the shoe in all of its glory as we are met with multiple shades of grey, all while the back heel and tongue feature some red and orange highlights. This model stays true to the OG offering and fans will certainly be excited to get their hands on what should prove to be a popular pair.

A release date has not yet been announced for these so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring those to you. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this retro.

Image via Nike

