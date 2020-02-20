The Air Jordan 3 "Unite" (aka Red Cement) with special edition "CHI" branding on the heel was initially supposed to release exclusively in Chicago during the NBA All Star Weekend. While the kicks did indeed make their debut as planned, it appears as though they won't be limited to Windy City residents after all.

The sneakers, priced at $200, are scheduled to drop again via Nike SNKRS at 10am ET this Saturday, February 22nd.

Just like the general release version, the Air Jordan 3 "CHI" features a varsity red tumbled leather construction, equipped with the grey elephant print detailing in all the familiar places. Obviously, this Chicago-inspired iteration differs from the GR edition in that it features "NIKE CHI" on the heel in place of the "NIKE AIR." Additionally, the "NIKE CHI" detailing appears on the insole in a colorful text inspired by Chicago's transit lines.

Continue scrolling for the official photos, and click here to preview the Air Jordan 3 "UNC" that'll be releasing prior to the start of March Madness.

