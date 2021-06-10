One of the greatest Jordan models of all time is the Air Jordan 3 and over the years, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways. This is the first Air Jordan designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield and thinks to the visible Nike Air unit, this was a revolutionary silhouette, at the time. Even today, this continues to be a premier silhouette and fans are always looking forward to new offerings. In 2022, the shoe is set to carry on its legacy, and this week, a new colorway was revealed.

In the photoshop rendering below courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, you can find what is being called the "Cardinal" colorway. The shoe has a mostly white leather upper all while the midsole and highlights are burgundy. There is even some gold sprinkled throughout which helps give even more vibrancy to the shoe. Finally, there is grey elephant print which is the key ingredient to any sort of Air Jordan 3 model.

It appears as though this shoe is supposed to drop in the Spring of next year although for now, an official release date has yet to be determined. With this in mind, be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest news from the sneaker world.