Tinker Hatfield's Air Jordan 3 has always been one of the best sneakers that Jordan Brand has ever produced. It is known for its clean aesthetics and the addition of elephant print on most colorways. A few years ago, the shoe was placed in the vault, only to be brought back in 2018 as a way to celebrate the shoe's 30th anniversary. Now, new colorways continue to get made, including the "Camo" model found below.

As you can see in the official images, this shoe has a mismatched aesthetic to it, all while there are patches of camo print throughout. The entire shoe has a patchwork vibe to it as most of the colors found here are olive, beige, and brown. It's a nice shoe for the Fall and it is certainly one of the more unique Jordan 3s we have seen in a while.

If you are a fan of this shoe and want to pick up a pair, you will be able to do so as of Monday, November 29th for a price of $190 USD. These are going to prove to be a solid addition to any wardrobe. Let us know what you think of the pair, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

