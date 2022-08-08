When it was released in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 immediately became a hit. Between the Air Max pocket in the heel and the elephant print on the front and back of the sneaker, there is no denying that the Air Jordan 3 is a fantastic shoe. The sneaker continues to get new colorways, and fans are always eager to see what Jumpman will come up with next.

As it turns out, their latest Air Jordan 3 will be a women's exclusive that is set to drop in the fall. The colorway is simply called "Black/Gold" and it is a nice alternative to the "Black Cement" model we all know and love. In the images below, you can see how this model has a black leather upper, while the tongue and upper portions are gold. From there, we get some red as a pop of color that really makes this shoe glow.

For now, it is believed that this shoe will drop on October 6th, although an official release date has yet to be revealed. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world, and as always, let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments section down below.

Image via zSneakerheadz

