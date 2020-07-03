If you are a big fan of sneakers, then you are probably aware of Tinker Hatfield. Of course, Hatfield is the genius behind many iconic Nike shoes, including the Air Max 1. He also saved Michael Jordan from leaving Nike back in the late 80s after presenting him with the design for the Air Jordan 3. This shoe was extremely special as it was the first Jordan to feature a visible Air unit, all while implementing elephant print designs on the toe box and back heel. The OG "Black Cement" colorway holds a special place in the hearts of sneakerheads and now, it looks like Jordan Brand wants to give it an alternate update.

In this photoshop mockup provided by @zsneakerheadz, we see a colorway that boasts the "Black Cement" aesthetic, except court purple can be found above the midsole and on the Jumpman logo as well as the cuff. It's an interesting aesthetic that one wouldn't expect from the Jordan 3, however, fans seem to be digging it so far.

These are supposed to drop later this year although according to the post below, there could very well be a cancellation. Stay tuned for all of the latest updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.