Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release a pair of exotic, animal-printed Air Jordan 3s this Fall as part of an all-new "Animal Pack."

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the two Air Jordan 3s - both of which allegedly feature premium animal print detailing - are slated to arrive sometime in the Fall. Images of the kicks have not yet surfaced, but the color codes are reportedly listed as follows: "Black/Sail/Gum Light Brown/Multi-Color" and "Black/Dark Mocha/Rope/Multi-Color."

Check out the IG post embedded below for a mockup of what the two "Animal Pack" Air Jordan 3s might look like based on the known information.