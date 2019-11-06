The iconic Air Jordan 3 returned to retailers in a few different colorways in 2019, including the Knicks-inspired "Virus Game" colorway, as well as multiple Air Jordan 3 Tinker designs. It remains to be seen what's in store for 2020, but early reports suggest that there are a couple more Air Jordan 3s in the pipeline, including an Air Jordan 3 "Animal Pack" that will consist of two different colorways.

The "Animal Pack" Air Jordan 3s may not be your cup of tea, but there's no denying that they'll carry significant value on the resale market if they're going to be as limited as expected. The exotic colorway will reportedly be limited to only a handful of retailers, although the exact details regarding pricing and availability have not yet been announced.

Stay tuned for more info, and click here to preview the "UNC" Air Jordan 3 that is slated to launch in celebration of March Madness.