The iconic Air Jordan 3 is reportedly headed to retailers in two different exotic colorways as part of Jordan Brand's latest "Animal Pack." Official release details have not yet been announced but sneaker source @PY_Rates reports that the first pair will be available on December 19 for the retail price of $225.

The "Animal Pack" Air Jordan 3s may not be your cup of tea, but there's no denying that they'll carry significant value on the resale market if they're going to be as limited as expected. The kicks will reportedly be limited to only a handful of retailers, although the exact details regarding pricing and availability have not yet been confirmed.

As seen in the detailed photos embedded below, the forthcoming Air Jordan 3 "Animal Pack" will feature a furry, black-based colorway, highlighted by a range of animal prints including a leopard-printed toe cap and ankle collar, zebra-striped heel counter and tiger-inspired detailing around the eyelets.

Stay tuned for the official release info.

Retro Grails

Retro Grails

Retro Grails

Retro Grails

Retro Grails