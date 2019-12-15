Jordan Brand has one more Air Jordan 3 on the way in 2019, and it's the wildest colorway of the year.

The "Animal Instinct" Air Jordan 3s may not be your cup of tea, but if you're feeling the exotic colorway you can try to cop a pair next Thursday, December 19th. The kicks will carry a $225 price tag, and it certainly appears as though only a select few retailers will have them in stock.

As you might expect from a sneaker bearing the "Animal Instinct" nickname, the upcoming Air Jordan 3 SE features a furry, black-based colorway, highlighted by a range of animal prints including a leopard-printed toe cap and ankle collar, zebra-striped heel counter and tiger-inspired detailing around the eyelets. Additional details include a gum outsole and a matching heel tab, along with a red Jumpman on the tongue and "Instinct" text on the inside of the tongue.

Rumors suggest that there's another animal-printed Air Jordan 3 in the works as part of a larger "Animal Pack," but Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed any additional releases. Check out the on-foot photos below, courtesy of Titolo.

