Pretty well all of the 80s Air Jordan silhouettes are considered iconic, except for just one. That shoe just so happens to be the Air Jordan 2. This is a model that is oftentimes forgotten, however, it has received a bit of a resurgence in recent years thanks to Don C and Off-White collaborations. Now, Jumpman is looking to drop a plethora of new colorways, especially in 2023.

One Air Jordan 2 that fans can expect is the "Lucky Green" colorway, below. The photoshop rendering courtesy of @zsneakerheadz depicts a shoe that features a white leather upper, while the green portions are mostly highlighted on the cuff and the back heel. This is an extremely clean colorway, and there is no doubt that these will be popular amongst Jordan 2 stans. Perhaps now, the Air Jordan 2 will finally start getting its deserved recognition amongst casual fans.

For now, it is being reported that this shoe will drop on February 3rd of 2023 for a price that has yet to be determined at this time. Let us know what you think of this brand new model, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.



