It seems as though the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 2 Low are making a huge comeback. After some fairly successful collaborations, this shoe has found a new resurgence, and Jumpman is taking advantage by coming through with a whole host of new colorways. 2023 is going to be a huge year for the silhouette, and according to @zsneakerheadz and sneakerfiles.com, fans can expect a "Craft" version of the AJ2 Low.

In the photoshop rendering down below, you can get a sense of what this sneaker is going to look like. The upper is mostly white all while various shades of beige are placed towards the back. There is a pop of orange around the cuff of the shoe, and when it comes to the quarter panel, we get a nice injection of suede.

For now, it appears as though this sneaker is going to be dropping on March 24th of next year, although this date has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.



