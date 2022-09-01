While the Air Jordan 2 hasn't always been extremely popular amongst fans, there is no doubt that the shoe is going through a bit of a resurgence right now. Jordan Brand is coming out with more new colorways than ever before, and that is going to be especially true in 2023. This is something sneakerheads should be looking forward to and thanks to Sole Retriever on Instagram, we now know one of the colorways that are lined up for next year.

In the rendering down below, you can see that the shoe colorway in question is a familiar "Cool Grey." This shoe will have multiple shades of grey throughout the upper while the midsole is white. These elements come together quite nicely, and we're sure fans will appreciate a clean aesthetic on a silhouette that needs more love these days.

As of right now, there is no release date for this shoe, although you can expect it to drop next Summer for a price that has yet to be determined. Let us know what you think of this new Air Jordan 2, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world.



