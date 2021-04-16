When Michael Jordan played his very last game with the Chicago Bulls back in 1998, he was wearing a pair of Air Jordan 14s. These shoes are immensely underrated although there are certainly some fans out there who know how to appreciate these for what they are. While they may not be as popular as previous silhouettes, Jordan Brand is always coming through with some brand new colorways and 2021 is proving to be no exception on that front.

According to @zsneakerheadz, there is a brand new Air Jordan 14 model on the way which will be perfect for those who are hoping to flex during the Winter months. This new model is simply called "Winterized" and it features an "Archaeo Brown/Multi-Color/Multi-Color" color scheme. Based on the photoshop rendering below, it looks pretty unique and we're sure there are some fans out there who will be eager to cop a pair upon release. There have been other silhouettes to get the Winterized treatment in the past, including the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 4.

As for the release date, you can expect these to drop on October 30th of this year, right in time for all of the snow. Let us know what you think about these, in the comments section below.