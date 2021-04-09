At the tail end of Michael Jordan's career with the Chicago Bulls, he was able to bless us with the Air Jordan 14 which is the shoe he wore when taking that one last Finals shot to defeat the Utah Jazz. It's a shoe that will always be famous and over the last couple of decades, Jordan Brand has made sure to load up on dope colorways for our wearing pleasure.

In 2021, Jumpman is coming right back with the Jordan 14 and one of the latest colorways to be teased is called "Shocking Pink." Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have a solid photoshop rendering of the pair, which is seen in the tweet below. Just like the name suggests, there are some extremely bright shades of pink to be had here, and it makes for a truly unique offering that will turn a whole lot of heads upon release.

As for the release date, it seems like these will be dropping closer to the holiday season although there is no exact drop date at this time. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this rendering, below.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images