It may not be the most popular Jordan Brand silhouette but there is something to be said about the Air Jordan 14 and its unique design. The shoe is inspired by Michael Jordan's love of motorsports which makes sense because the shoe is reminiscent of a race car. One of the most iconic colorways of the shoe is the all-over red "Ferrari" model and now it appears as though Jordan Brand is bringing back the racing aesthetic with this brand new "Yellow Ferrari" version.

The shoe has a "university gold" nubuck leather upper which is made with premium materials that will surely have sneakerheads foaming at the mouth. With a black and silver midsole, it looks like the shoe has wheels and rims on the side which, of course, further adds to the whole race car vibe.

If you're looking to cop these, you will be able to do so this Saturday, June 22nd for $200 USD, according to Sole Collector. If you already have the "Red Ferrari" colorway, these would be the perfect addition to your collection.

Image via Nike

