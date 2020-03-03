The Air Jordan 14 is reportedly headed back to retailers in June in another Chicago Bulls friendly colorway. According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the kicks are expected to feature a "Black/White-Off White-Gym Red" colorway.

Early images of the upcoming 14s have not yet been revealed, but they could look like the mockup shown below based off the color scheme and details that have surfaced thus far.

We've seen the white, black and red colorway applied to every Air Jordan silhouette over the years, and that's especially true when it comes to the XIV. From the "Candy Cane," "Black Toe" and "Last Shot" colorways to the red and black "Ferrari" styles, it's a tried and true combination that will surely hit the mark once again, even if it differs from the photoshopped image that is currently floating around.

In addition to this rumored red-based colorway, the Air Jordan 14 is also slated to launch in a "Hyper Royal" design which could mimic Drake's unreleased OVO x Air Jordan 14 "Kentucky Wildcats" PE. That said, Jordan Brand has not announced any specific details regarding the upcoming Air Jordan 14s so we'll have to sit tight until more information becomes available.