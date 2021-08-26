Jordan Brand's women's exclusives over the last couple of years have been nothing short of fire. In fact, depending on who you ask, the women's colorways have actually been a lot better than the men's offerings. Either way, these women's exclusives continue to hit the market, and female sneakerheads couldn't be any happier. In fact, next month is supposed to be a big one for women's exclusive, especially thanks to the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 14 Low "Lipstick."

In the images below courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, you can see how this shoe has a nice black upper that goes all the way throughout. From there, we have a red tongue, red laces, and even a redlining to the sneaker. The midsole is a mix of black and silver, with some white speckles added throughout. Overall, this shoe has a dark aesthetic that some might confuse for a men's model, although the red is what ultimately brings in the lipstick motif.

By all accounts, these are set to drop on September 16th for a price of $170 USD, which is the same price as an Air Jordan 1. Stay tuned for updates related to these, and let us know what you think, in the comments section below.