Michael Jordan went to Laney High School, which had team colors of blue and yellow. Over the years, Jordan Brand used the school as inspiration for various colorways, and as you can expect, they were all called "Laney." The "Laney" color scheme has made it to the Air Jordan 1 and 5, but it seems like it will also be coming to the Air Jordan 14 next year.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now know that the Air Jordan 14 "Laney" will be coming out close to the Summer. In the photoshop rendering below, you can see how the shoe has an all-over blue upper while yellow appears on the Jordan branding up by the tongue. It makes for a great color scheme and it fits very nicely on a silhouette like the 14.

If you are interested in copping this shoe, it would appear as though the rumored release date has been set for May 27th of next year at a price of $210 USD. This release date is not confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments below.



