There is plenty of time between now and July 2020, but that month is already filling up with several special edition Air Jordan releases. Specifically, it looks as though July 2020 will be the Air Jordan PE month.

For instance, an Air Jordan 12 inspired by Gary Payton's "Lakers" PE and a white & green Air Jordan 13 similar to Ray Allen's "Celtics" exclusive are both rumored to drop next July.

Additionally, sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz reports that a "Hyper Royal" Air Jordan 14 in on tap for July 2020 as well. The kicks have not yet surfaced, but the White and Hyper Royal colorway could mimic Drake's unreleased OVO x Air Jordan 14 "Kentucky Wildcats" PE.

The OVO exclusive featured a white leather build equipped with Kentucky blue detailing about the midsole "shark teeth," heel tab and inner lining. Stay tuned for a first look at the upcoming "Hyper Royal" XIV, and scroll down for a look at the mockup as well as the unreleased Wildcats PE.

OVO x Air Jordan 14 Kentucky Wildcats PE/Flight Club

