Earlier this year, Jordan Brand dropped the "Yellow Ferrari" Air Jordan 14 which was a huge hit amongst sneaker fanatics. The colorway was meant as a follow up to the Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" which featured red suede. Jumpman is looking to keep the momentum of their Ferrari series alive as now they are coming through with this incredibly stealthy model of the AJ14, dubbed "Black Ferrari."

As you can see from the official images below, the sneaker is covered in black material with red accents on the midsole, outsole, and even the insole. Overall, it's one of those shoes that just looks amazing in photos and we can imagine it looks even better on-feet. If you're a fan of the Jordan 14, this is one of the best colorways you will see this year and is a must cop for the Holiday season.

For now, these are being slated for a Monday, December 2nd release date with a price of $200 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these and if not, let us know why. For all of the car fans out there, you have to give these ones a chance.

Image via Nike

