Jordan Brand is always cooking up new sneakers for consumers and every single year, it feels like they dominate the conversation when it comes to new releases. While Nike is always coming through with dope collabs, and Yeezy is doing unique things with its silhouettes, it's clear that Jordan Brand has a special hold on the market. Almost every Saturday, a new Jumpman shoe hits the market and it always seems to sell out within an hour, or sometimes even minutes.

Now, Instagram sneaker insiders like @zsneakerheadz are giving fans insight into what kind of colorways and silhouettes will be dropping in 2022. In fact, the account recently offered mock-ups of what's supposed to be dropping in the Spring of next year. Among these shoes is a brand new offering of the Air Jordan 13, simply called "University Gold." In the photo below, you can see that this shoe will have a white upper all while the mudguard, midsole, and back heel are yellow.

For now, there is no guaranteed release date for these, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on this shoe, in the comments section below.

Image via @zsneakerheadz