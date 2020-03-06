One of the most underrated Air Jordan silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 13. The sneaker came out back in 1998 and has delivered some gorgeous colorways over the years. Every year, the Jordan 13 is given some much-needed love thanks to some dope offerings that range from colorful to lowkey. This year will see the return of the Air Jordan 13 "Flint" which is a sneaker that fans have been begging for, for years now.

According to the Instagram sneaker insider, @zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 13 will be receiving a brand new colorway in 2021 called "Starfish." This model has a predominantly white upper while "orange starfish" appears on the midsole, mudguard, and back heel. From there, black is placed on the toe box and runs all the way up the tongue. When you put all of these elements together, you get a very clean colorway that will certainly appeal to both diehard fans and casual consumers.

It's important to note that this is simply a photoshop rendering so stay tuned for photos as we will bring them to you, once they become available. While we wait for updates, let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.