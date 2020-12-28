Fans of the Air Jordan 13 have been blessed by some pretty great colorways over the last few years. The silhouette is one of the more underrated offerings from Jumpman and the latest colorways have done a great job at showcasing the sneaker's potential. As we head into 2021, Jumpman is getting ready to drop even more Air Jordan 13 colorways and one of them is the "Starfish" model that has been teased for quite some time now.

Official images for this model were recently released to the public and as you can see, it's quite vibrant. Most of the upper is covered in some white leather all while orange suede is placed on the back heel and the mudguard. These contrasting colors work perfectly together and if you need something colorful for the spring or the summer, these will most certainly do the trick. There will be plenty of other "Starfish" models coming soon, so perhaps this sneaker can be the first in your white and orange collection.

If you're looking to cop these, they will be dropping on Saturday, January 16th in full family sizing, which means you can get the whole family laced up. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike