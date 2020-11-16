Today, Jordan Brand surprised sneakerheads as they unveiled their entire Spring 2021 retro collection. There are some pretty incredible sneakers to behold here, including the Air Jordan 1 "UNC," Air Jordan 4 "UNC," Air Jordan 9 "Change The World," and even the classic Air Jordan 3 "Cool Grey." The collection contains even more incredible shoes, including an Air Jordan 13 model that has been teased for quite some time. The colorway in question is the "Starfish" model which features an aesthetic that has been placed on numerous shoes as of late.

As you can see in the detailed official images below, the shoe has a white leather upper all while the mudguard and back heel features orange suede overlays. This leads to an exceptionally clean colorway that will definitely look great during the spring months. There aren't very many orange Air Jordan 13 models out there so the "Starfish" offering is certainly going to be a welcomed addition to the silhouette's extensive library.

For now, a concrete release date has yet to be announced by the brand although these should be out in a few months from now. As always, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest information concerning upcoming releases from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

