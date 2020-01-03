An alternate version of the iconic "He Got Game" Air Jordan 13 is headed to retailers next weekend, and today we have an official look at what's in store.

Offering a reverse take on the HGG 13s, the forthcoming colorway is built on a black tumbled leather with crisp white detailing around the midsole, heel and ankle collar. An encircled red Jumpman logo on the tongue rounds out the look. You can cop the kicks in men's and grade school sizes starting Saturday, January 11.

The original "He Got Game" 13s were worn by Michael Jordan in 1997 and gained their nickname from Spike Lee's classic 1998 film starring Denzel Washington and Ray Allen as the father and son duo, Jake and Jesus Shuttlesworth. The sneakers have been retro'd numerous times since then, most recently in 2018, but we have yet to see any alternate renditions like this reverse colorway.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at the official images.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike