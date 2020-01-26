Jordan Brand has an exhausting amount of retros lined up for the NBA's All Star weekend in Chicago next month, but first they still have some more sneakers to get off in January. For instance, the Air Jordan 13 "Chinese New Year," the Air Jordan 9 "Racer Blue" and the Air Jordan 5 "Oil Grey."

Additionally, there's a grade school-exclusive "Playground" Air Jordan 13 in the works.

The colorful kicks feature a smooth, white leather base equipped with splashes of green, orange, yellow, purple, red and blue strewn throughout the silhouette. The sneakers, surely one of the wildest AJ13s to date, will be available in grade school sizes at select Jordan Brand retailers starting January 30th. Retail price is set at $140.

Continue scrolling for official photos of the Air Jordan 13 GS "Playground," and click here to preview Jordan Brand's 2020 All Star collection.

