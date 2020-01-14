Jordan Brand has multiple different Air Jordan 13s on deck for 2020, including a limited edition "Chinese New Year" colorway as well as a returning classic, the "Flint" Air Jordan 13. Additionally, word on the street is that a mismatched "Playground" Air Jordan 13 GS is on the horizon.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the colorful kicks feature a smooth, white leather base equipped with splashes of green, orange, yellow, purple, red and blue. Jordan Brand has not yet announced official release details, but the report suggests the kicks will be releasing in grade school sizes on January 30th. Retail price is set at $140.

As mentioned, there are several Air Jordan 13s slated to launch throughout the year, most notable the beloved "Flint" colorway that has not been retro'd since 2010. This time around, the kicks will be releasing in OG form featuring the original shape and colors, as well as the reflective 3M detailing in the navy mesh.

Rumors also suggest that a Celtics-inspired AJ13 is in the works for this summer. Click here for more details on that.