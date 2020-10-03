Perhaps one of the more underrated Air Jordan models over the last few years has been the Air Jordan 13. This model was worn by Michael Jordan throughout the 1997-1998 season although as many already know, he ended up finishing out his title run in the Air Jordan 14. Regardless, the Jordan 13 has been a fan-favorite over the years and Jordan Brand has taken notice. As a result, we have been given some pretty interesting new colorways as well as some retros. Among these retros is the Air Jordan 13 "Flint" which dropped all the way back in the Spring.

Now, it appears as though the Air Jordan 13 will be returning in a color-blocking similar to that of the "Flint" model. This time around, however, the blue material will be replaced by a gorgeous gym red. In the photos posted below by Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we can see how this sneaker takes direct inspiration from the aforementioned "Flint" aesthetic. This is perhaps one of the cleanest Jordan 13s we have seen in a while, and we're sure fans will be excited to grab a pair.

Stay tuned for any updates on these as they are set to release in 2021. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.