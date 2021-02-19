Over these last few years, the Air Jordan 13 has been receiving a ton of love, which has come as a pleasant surprise for sneakerheads who have felt this shoe has been underrated over the years. The Jordan 13 is one of those silhouettes that not everyone can pull off, however, when a colorway looks good, it tends to steal the show. One of those colorways is the "Flint" model which was released back in the 90s. this sneaker had a white upper with blue and grey details, which ultimately became a classic.

Now, Jordan Brand is back, this time with an Air Jordan 13 "Red Flint," which takes the iconic model you all know and love, and replaces the blue with some red. It's an incredibly simple concept although Jordan Brand pulls it off to perfection here. If you have some basic white and red outfits, this is the shoe you will want to wear with them.

As for the release date, these are coming out on May 1st and will be available in sizes for the entire family. These are definitely going to be a dope release, so be on the lookout for a pair at your local retailer. As per usual, let us know what you think in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike