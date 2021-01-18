Air Jordan 13 colorways have been all the rage over the last few years as Jumpman has made big strides to bring more AJ13 offerings to the masses. This is an underrated silhouette in the Jordan Brand library, so it's nice to see Jumpman giving the shoe its flowers, even 23 years after its original release. In 2020, the Jordan 13 got a ton of great models, including the "Flint" retro which was a massive hit that inspired a lot of outfits throughout the spring and summer months. In 2021, Jordan Brand is building on the "Flint" model's legacy, this time swapping the blue for some red.

As you can see in the photoshop rendering below, courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, the shoe has a white leather toe box and tongue, all while the rest of the upper is covered in red. From there, the mudguard and back heel are grey, which leads to the same aesthetics as the original "Flint," with the only difference being the blue on the top.

In terms of release details, the shoe is believed to be dropping in May and will come in sizes for the whole family. Stay tuned for updates on this sneaker, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.