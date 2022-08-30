There have been some incredible Air Jordan silhouettes to come out over the decades. Some of the best silhouettes actually came out during the 1990s, which was when Michael Jordan was winning all of his championships. He was able to come through with some spectacular plays in these shoes, and some silhouettes elevated above others. Through it all, the Jordan 13 remains a favorite, and next year, an iconic colorway will be released.

The colorway in question is the Air Jordan 13 "Playoffs" which last came out in 2011. As you can see in the images below, from the 2011 release, the sneaker is full of black leather with some red and gold sprinkled throughout. The midsole of the sneaker is white, which ultimately leads to some nice contrast that fans will most definitely enjoy.

For anyone looking to cop this new shoe, it seems as though it will be dropping during All-Star Weekend of 2023, which means the sneaker will be available on February 18th. Let us know what you think of this Jordan 13 retro, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

