One of the more underrated silhouettes to come out of Jumpman is the Air Jordan 13.Michael Jordan gave this shoe some shine in the late 90s as he was gearing up to leave the Chicago Bulls for the second time. There were plenty of dope colorways that made their way to the market, and over the past couple of years, Jumpman has been stocking up on new Jordan 13 offerings.

The latest Air Jordan 13 to be shown off is the "White/Dark Powder Blue" model, otherwise known as Obsidian. In the photos below, you can see how the sneaker has a mostly white leather upper that engulfs each side, as well as the midsole. From there, navy blue is placed all the way down the tongue and the sides in a way that gives this shoe a streamlined look to it. Finally, powder blue highlights are found on the outsole and Jumpman logo, to give a UNC vibe.

If you are planning on grabbing a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, August 14th for a price of $190 USD. These are sure to be a great addition to any collection, especially if you're a fan of the 13. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike