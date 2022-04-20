It has been stated before on this website, however, it bears repeating: the Air Jordan 13 is one of the most underrated silhouettes in the Jordan Brand library. This is a shoe that came out in the late 90s and it was an integral part of Jordan's final season with the Bulls. Over the years, this shoe has received a ton of incredible colorways, and in 2022, we are getting a whole plethora of dope offerings.

One such model is the "Navy" model seen below. This shoe's base is made of black materials with the tongue, mudguard, and toe box taking on the dark shade. From there, the overlays are all navy blue, and it makes for a very nice aesthetic that fits this particular silhouette perfectly. It's a truly dope colorway and one that should get some considerable attention upon its release.

While the release date was originally slated for Saturday, April 30th, it has now been updated to Friday, April 29th. This shoe is going to cost upwards of $200 USD and will be available through the SNKRS app. Let us know what you think of this brand new shoe, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike