During Michael Jordan's last couple of years with the Chicago Bulls, he came out with the Air Jordan 13. Over the last few years, this shoe has received quite a few new colorways, and fans are always excited to see what Jumpman will deliver to us next. There are always teasers coming through on social media, and more often than not, @zsneakerheadz and Sneakerfiles.com have the scoop.

Recently, they both showed off renderings for this Air Jordan 13 "Navy" which definitely lives up to its name. The base of the shoe is a nice dark navy blue that appears on the leather tongue and toe box, as well as the nubuck mudguard. From there, the 3M upper has a lighter shade of navy blue that helps bring the entire sneaker together. It's going to be a great shoe for the spring, and we think this will be one of those shoes that sells out quickly.

For now, it is being rumored that this shoe will drop on April 2nd for a price that has yet to be determined. The shoe will be available in full family sizing, so you will be able to get the whole family laced up. Let us know what you think, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world.



