Later this year, sneakerheads are going to be blessed with an OG retro of the Air Jordan 13 "Flint." This is easily one of the best Jordan Brand sneakers of all time and fans have been begging for this release, for years. When it comes to the Air Jordan 13, the entire silhouette is underrated although it certainly has some gems as far as colorways go. Every year, Jordan Brand is looking to come out with some new color schemes and 2020 is no different.

One of the models that have teased through mockups is the Air Jordan 13 "Lucky Green." Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have our very first in-hand look at the sneaker and so far, so good. As you can see, the upper is covered in white leather while the mudguard and back heel is painted with green nubuck. We can even see some black on the cuff lining and on the midsole. Overall, these elements come together to create a clean shoe that will certainly look great with summer clothes.

For now, you can expect these to drop sometime in July for $190 USD although the release date is subject to change. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.