Every single year in November, China holds "Singles' Day" as a way to celebrate those who don't have a significant other. Due to societal pressures in the country, many young people are looking for partners, and it causes quite a bit of stress when you remain single. To counteract this, the country has its own day for the perpetually single, and Nike has found a way to turn this into a marketing dream. Numerous "Singles' Day" shoes have come out over the years, including the Air Jordan 13 Low down below.

As you can see in the images below, the shoe is made with various materials including suede and leather. The base color is mostly black, although the most vibrant part of the shoe is on the upper where we have some mint green leather that really pops. We're not sure how the colors relate to being single, but there is no doubt that it's an interesting enough colorway for sneakerheads to be excited by.

The release date has been set for Thursday, November 11th, although it is unclear as to which stores these will be coming to. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike