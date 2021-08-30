Every single year in China, the country celebrates "Singles Day" as a way to lift up those who are living life all on their own. It is a pretty sad holiday when you think about it, however, it hasn't stopped sneaker brands like Nike and Jumpman from turning it into an opportunity to sell some dope shoes. In the past, Nike has delivered some "Singles Day" shoes to the market, and according to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, they plan to do it all over again in 2021.

The "Singles Day" shoe for this year will be a unique Air Jordan 13 Low, which can be found in the Instagram post below. As you can see, the shoe has a unique look to it as we have a light mint green overlay on top of some black leather that wraps around the silhouette. From there, we also have that same mint green on the midsole, which creates an interesting contrast throughout the silhouette. In some ways, the shoe even has a glow-in-the-dark look of sorts.

As for the release date, these are being slated for a November 11th release at a price of $200 USD. This information has yet to be confirmed by the brand, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.