Los Angeles Lakers fans haven't had too much to cheer about over the past year but with the addition of Anthony Davis, it seems like things are finally on the upswing. Having said that, it appears as though Jordan Brand is looking to appeal to all of the Lakers fans out there with a brand new Air Jordan 13 colorway in their honor. The shoe has been revealed in the past but now we have some brand new detailed photos courtesy of the sneaker Instagram account @hanzuying.

The shoe is extremely clean as white leather makes up the vast majority of the upper, while purple suede is found on the midsole and the back heel. Lakers gold is then placed on the outsole and can only be seen from the bottom. Regardless of this gold placement, these are unmistakably a Lakers shoe and will be one of the more popular Jordan Brand releases of the year.

Based on the post below, these will be hitting the market on July 20th for the standard Air Jordan 13 price of $190 USD. Be sure to stay tuned for the official details of this shoe closer to the release date.