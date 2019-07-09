One of the most interesting teams to follow this offseason has been the Los Angeles Lakers who were able to trade for Anthony Davis and acquire players like DeMarcus Cousins and Danny Green. Lakers fans are excited about this upcoming season as they feel like they have a legitimate chance to win the NBA championship. With this in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise that Nike and Jordan Brand have been loading up on purple and gold colorways of classic sneakers. The Air Jordan 13 is no different as later this month, it will be getting its own "Lakers" model.

The look of the sneaker is quite obviously a nod to the lakers as the upper is white leather with some purple suede that appears on both the midsole and the back heel. From there, there are gold highlights on the outsole which brings the Lakers aesthetic together. If you're a fan of the team and need some kicks to match your jersey, these would be the perfect addition to your sneaker collection.

According to the post below, these will be dropping on July 20th for $190 USD. Will you be looking to cop these or are they a skip?