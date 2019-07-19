Jordan Brand is giving Los Angeles Lakers fans another reason to smile today, as they are set to drop an all-new "Lakers" Air Jordan 13 at 10am ET.

Jordan Brand has released several team-specific Air Jordans over the years, including those of MJ's many rivals, but the purple and gold has never before been applied to the Air Jordan 13. Built on a white, tumbled leather upper, the Lakers-inspired 13s are highlighted by purple nubuck overlays in all the familiar places. A black, rubber outsole and gold detailing on the sole complete the look.

The Lakers 13s will be available in sizes for the whole fam, with men's sizes retailing for $190, grade school for $140, pre-school for $80, and toddler's for $60. You can grab a pair at all major retailers, including Foot Locker, Footaction, Finish Line, Eastbay and Champs Sports.

Check out some early purchase links in the tweets embedded below.