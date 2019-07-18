With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Boogie Cousins on the roster, the Los Angeles Lakers are poised to make a deep run in the NBA playoffs next season. Nike and Jordan Brand are well aware of this and have started adding the purple and gold to more sneakers in an attempt to appeal to Lakers fans who are trying to go full force with their fandom. Jumpman's latest Lakers effort comes in the form of this Air Jordan 13 which features white leather uppers and a purple suede midsole.

The shoe is set to drop tomorrow, Friday, July 19th for $190 USD. There will certainly be a lot of people trying to go for this shoe so it's important to know where you can pick them up. So without further ado, here's a short little guide on how to cop these sneakers.

According to Sneaker News, these kicks will be dropping on Finish Line, Champs, Footaction, Eastbay, and Dicks at unspecified times. The shoe is also set to drop on the Nike SNKRS App and Jimmy Jazz at 10 A.M. EST time.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike