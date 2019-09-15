The Holiday season is on the horizon and with that comes Jordan Brand's annual lineup of highly anticipated sneaker releases, including classics like the "Bred" Air Jordan 11, as well as some all-new styles like the winterized Air Jordan 4 and the "Vast Grey" Air Jordan 11.

Additionally, rumors suggest there's a brand new Air Jordan 13 on tap for the final weeks of 2019. According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the "Island Green" 13s are slated to launch on November 16 for the retail price of $190.

As seen in the early photos that surfaced this week, the kicks come equipped with a black leather upper, accompanied by suede "Island Green" overlays in all the familiar places. The detailing on the leather and the overall color scheme is reminiscent of the iconic Tiffany Nike SB Dunks.

Official release details have not yet been announced but we expect to learn more in the near future as the Fall season quickly approaches.